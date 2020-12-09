Burgum extends mask mandate, business capacity restrictions; vaccine could arrive within days

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday extended a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions into January, after a dramatic drop in active COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, the state's top immunization official said North Dakota could have its first doses of coronavirus vaccine within days, though it won't be available to the general public for months.
Active COVID-19 cases statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties have dropped by about 60% since Burgum in mid-November approved measures including the public mask requirement and capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and event venues. Active cases numbered 4,554 in the state and 838 in Burleigh-Morton on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
“If we can keep this trend going through December, keep our active cases trending downward, we’re going to have a much happier holiday season,” Burgum said, adding later that “The mitigation measures collectively that we’re using appear to be working.”
The mask mandate requires residents to wear face coverings in indoor public areas and outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible. Bars and restaurants must limit capacity to 50% and stop in-person service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Large venues are limited to 25% capacity. Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to $1,000, with repeat violations potentially carrying a penalty of $1,500 and 30 days in jail.
Health experts in the state have attributed the drop in active cases to more North Dakotans heeding the mandate and other public health recommendations. Some people consider the mandate an infringement on personal freedom. But since it took effect, no one has been cited for an infraction for violating the order. Police and sheriffs have said they are prioritizing education and awareness of the mask mandate over enforcement.
The statewide measures were set to expire at the end of Sunday. The capacity restrictions will now be in effect until Jan. 8 and the mask mandate until Jan. 18, Burgum said.
Jan. 8 was chosen for the capacity restrictions because it gets the state past the busy holiday shopping season but helps limit the economic cost. Jan. 18 was chosen for the mask mandate because it will allow for a 14-day incubation period after the holidays, according to Burgum.
"That will certainly give us a clear picture of our trend line," he said. "Hopefully when we're in the first weeks of January, we'll be looking at the same kind of data we are now coming out of Thanksgiving."
By mid-January, the state should have received several shipments of vaccine, and "by that time frame we'll be on our way to vaccinating front line health care workers who have direct exposure to COVID and will have been at least through the first round ... of people in long-term care," the governor said.
The North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter signed by about 60 doctors to Burgum late last week, urging him to extend the statewide mask mandate at least two months. The group noted the sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases.
"North Dakotans need to remain vigilant and continue to wear masks over the winter months while immunizations gradually become available," the group wrote on Dec. 2. "Over 950 of our citizens have died already. Working together and keeping the statewide mask mandate will help to further reduce the rates of death and disability."
Data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation sourced through the University of Maryland Social Data Science Center indicates mask usage increased from about one-fourth of North Dakota residents last spring to about one-third by early November and then to slightly more than half by mid-November.
Facebook surveys by Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group indicate 86% of North Dakotans now wear a mask in public, compared with 77% in early November.
The Associated Press reported that since the order has gone into effect, North Dakota has dropped from first to 10th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week recommended "universal use of face masks" as a mitigation strategy, along with other measures.
Burgum last month also suspended all K-12 sport and extracurricular competitions until Dec. 14, though practices have been allowed this month. That order will be allowed to expire Monday, Burgum said.
Daily data
Support Local Journalism
Health officials on Wednesday reported 473 new COVID-19 cases, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the statewide pandemic total to 86,149, with 80,515 recoveries and 2,984 hospitalizations.
Current hospitalizations dropped by 44, to 284. Hospitals in the state had 20 staffed intensive care unit beds and 249 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had two staffed ICU beds open. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had five.
Officials reported 16 new deaths in nine counties, including four in Burleigh, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,080.
The positivity rate rolling average as calculated by the state over the last 14 days has dropped below 10%, though Burgum said the goal is to get it below 5%. He also said eight counties in the state now have no active cases.
However, “Are we out of the woods completely? No,” Burgum said, noting the high hospitalizations and spike in deaths over the past two months.
The new data came from 6,085 tests completed Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million tests have been completed in the state since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.
The health department this week began including the results of rapid antigen tests in its totals, following guidance from the independent Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and the CDC. Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with the more common nose or throat swab tests.
Vaccine shipments
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in North Dakota this weekend or on Monday, State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said.
The state ordered 6,825 doses of the vaccine that has shown 95% effectiveness against the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine comes as two doses three weeks apart.
The state also has ordered 13,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, shown to be 94.5% effective. The vaccine comes as two doses four weeks apart.
North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics Committee has prioritized the state's 70,000 health care workers and 12,000 long-term care residents to receive the first vaccines. The state expects to receive an estimated 40,000 vaccine doses by the end of December, for weekly allocations.
Vaccines won't be available to the general public until next spring, according to Howell.
Already 136 pharmacy facilities in North Dakota have signed up under a federal pharmacy program to administer vaccinations, she said. Go to vaccinefinder.org for more information on vaccine providers.
Howell encouraged people to talk to their health care provider if they have concerns about vaccination.
"A decision not be vaccinated is likely a decision to someday develop COVID disease," she said. "I mean, this virus isn't going to stop."
More information
For more information on the mask mandate and business capacity restrictions, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.