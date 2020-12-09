Burgum extends mask mandate, business capacity restrictions; vaccine could arrive within days

Health experts in the state have attributed the drop in active cases to more North Dakotans heeding the mandate and other public health recommendations. Some people consider the mandate an infringement on personal freedom. But since it took effect, no one has been cited for an infraction for violating the order. Police and sheriffs have said they are prioritizing education and awareness of the mask mandate over enforcement.

The statewide measures were set to expire at the end of Sunday. The capacity restrictions will now be in effect until Jan. 8 and the mask mandate until Jan. 18, Burgum said.

Jan. 8 was chosen for the capacity restrictions because it gets the state past the busy holiday shopping season but helps limit the economic cost. Jan. 18 was chosen for the mask mandate because it will allow for a 14-day incubation period after the holidays, according to Burgum.

"That will certainly give us a clear picture of our trend line," he said. "Hopefully when we're in the first weeks of January, we'll be looking at the same kind of data we are now coming out of Thanksgiving."