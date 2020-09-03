Burgum elevates Burleigh, Morton coronavirus risk levels, appoints new interim state health officer

"We really want to raise awareness and communicate to North Dakotans that an elevated risk level does exist," Burgum said. "There are things that need to happen if we want to keep our schools open, if we want to keep our businesses open and get them back to operating at 100%, if we want to get back to watching sports live, if we want to get back to going to concerts, there's a lot of things we have to do."

Measures include physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks in public and washing hands frequently, he said.

Coronavirus measures in place in the public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan are tied somewhat to the risk level. However, Mandan Public Schools and Bismarck Public Schools both issued statements Thursday saying the move to yellow won't change their instructional models because of the safety measures they already have in place.

New cases

State health officials reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.