Burgum elevates Burleigh, Morton coronavirus risk levels, appoints new interim state health officer

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday elevated the coronavirus risk level in eight North Dakota counties, after weeks of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Burgum also appointed a new interim state health officer -- the third person to lead the state Department of Health since the pandemic reached the state in March. Two previous health officers quit.
Meanwhile, deaths related to COVID-19 reached 150 in North Dakota.
Among the eight counties with an elevated risk level are Burleigh and Morton, which have nearly one-fourth of the state's active coronavirus cases. Some members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force including Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch have been critical of the state's reluctance in recent weeks to raise the risk level, saying it has undermined efforts to address the spike in the region.
The move by Burgum's administration marks a departure from the practice of keeping a whole-state approach to dealing with the pandemic.
"The risk is not uniform across our state," Burgum said at a Thursday afternoon public coronavirus briefing.
The color-coded risk level system that guides the state's ND Smart Restart plan for reopening the economy has five levels. The entire state has been at green, or low risk. Burgum said eight counties have now been moved to yellow, or moderate risk. They are Burleigh, Morton, Barnes, Benson, Grand Forks, McLean, Stark and Williams. Those counties include the cities of Bismarck-Mandan, Grand Forks, Dickinson and Williston, and the Spirit Lake Reservation.
"These counties account currently for two-thirds approximately of the current active cases," Burgum said. "So right now we've got 15% of our counties are representing two-thirds of the cases. We said all along that we were going to do targeted and proactive activity, and this is what we're doing right now."
The state also is upgrading 13 counties to blue, or "new normal," status. They are Billings, Cavalier, Divide, Foster, Griggs, LaMoure, McIntosh, Mercer, Nelson, Renville, Traill, Walsh and Wells. They are mainly rural areas with lower populations, and have "really escaped this from the beginning," Burgum said.
The other 32 counties in the state remain at green.
The changes in risk level were based on three main criteria: the 14-day rolling average of active cases per 10,000 people, the 14-day rolling average of tests performed per 10,000 people and the 14-day rolling average percent positive rate.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools. For example, the capacity guideline for restaurants and bars is 75% under low risk but 50% under moderate risk. The same holds true for large gatherings such as weddings. The county-by-county risk levels take effect at 5 p.m. Friday. They'll be reviewed weekly.
"We really want to raise awareness and communicate to North Dakotans that an elevated risk level does exist," Burgum said. "There are things that need to happen if we want to keep our schools open, if we want to keep our businesses open and get them back to operating at 100%, if we want to get back to watching sports live, if we want to get back to going to concerts, there's a lot of things we have to do."
Measures include physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks in public and washing hands frequently, he said.
Coronavirus measures in place in the public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan are tied somewhat to the risk level. However, Mandan Public Schools and Bismarck Public Schools both issued statements Thursday saying the move to yellow won't change their instructional models because of the safety measures they already have in place.
New cases
State health officials reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.
The death of a Burleigh County woman in her 60s is the fourth in the county reported this week, and the 19th since the start of the pandemic. The death of a Williams County woman in her 100s is only the fourth confirmed death of a North Dakotan in that age range with COVID-19. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health.
Officials reported 360 new COVID-19 cases in 32 counties, including 19 in Burleigh and 24 in Morton, raising the state total to 12,629. Active cases numbered 2,428, including 408 in Burleigh and 142 in Morton. Active cases increased by 143 statewide but fell by four in Burleigh-Morton.
The Associated Press reported that North Dakota now ranks first in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Data show Stark, Golden Valley and Grand Forks counties rank among the top 30 counties in the nation for the most new cases per capita in the past two weeks.
Burgum countered that the high per-capita rate is due to North Dakota having one of the highest testing rates in the country.
There have been 10,051 recoveries statewide, with 583 hospitalizations. Sixty-seven people remained in the hospital Thursday, up one from the previous day.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 205,899, and total tests number 486,041, including 6,544 tests processed Wednesday.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
New health officer
Burgum on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Mariani as interim state health officer, effective Sept. 14. Mariani since 2015 has been associate chief of staff for education at the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
State Department of Health Chief of Staff Dirk Wilke is serving until Mariani takes over. Wilke replaces Dr. Andrew Stahl, who resigned last month to reenter clinic practice after three months as interim state health officer. Stahl succeeded Mylynn Tufte, who quit as health officer in May to return to the private sector.
Mariani earned his medical degree in Poland and completed his residency at the University of North Dakota medical school, where he served as chief resident. He also completed a fellowship in infectious disease at the University of Miami.
Mariani previously served as medical director of the North Dakota Aids Education & Training Center for three years and as an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health in Fargo for four years. He is a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota Air National Guard’s Medical Corps.
Burgum also signed two executive orders on Thursday. One allows qualified applicants wanting to practice dentistry in North Dakota to complete their patient-based clinical competency exam on a mannequin instead of a live patient, reducing the risk of virus spread. The other allows for interim substitute teachers to remain in a classroom beyond the current limit of 10 consecutive days.
