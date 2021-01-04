Burgum eases capacity limits on restaurants, event venues

Health officials reported 199 new COVID-19 cases from 3,321 tests handled Sunday. Testing typically dips over the weekend. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 6.75%.

There have been 93,240 positive cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, with 90,013 recoveries and 3,576 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations were unchanged at 98. About 379,000 people in the state have been tested, and nearly 1.4 million total tests have been conducted.

Active cases statewide on Monday were at 1,915, up 63 from Sunday. They totaled 318 in Burleigh-Morton.

Mandate opposition

Active cases dropped significantly in December, declining by 67% statewide and by nearly 70% in Burleigh-Morton.

State officials and some health experts have credited in part a statewide mask mandate and the business restrictions implemented in mid-November. But some people view those measures as infringements on personal freedom. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail.

Bars and restaurants also were restricted to takeout, curbside and delivery between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. That order also was to expire Friday, but Gov. Doug Burgum on Dec. 22 lifted it early, citing a decrease in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Bismarck police on Dec. 11 responded to a call that a downtown bar owned by Rick Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and Republican state representative, was open later than the curfew. Police made no arrests and issued no citations, and later said their goal was to educate about the state measures.

Becker at the time said he believes the governor’s order “has no basis in science or medicine" and that it was "unfortunate" that it was enforced. On Monday, he sat at a table outside his bar on Main Avenue to talk with passersby about the mask mandate, which he opposes. The table included a sign stating "Governor Burgum's Mandate Didn't Change the Curve, Change My Mind."

"My position is clear, but I can't get anyone to engage in an intelligent conversation," he said. "I'm trying to open the doors for some civil discussion."