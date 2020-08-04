Burgum details Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force; Bakken urges masks in public

Mayor advocates masks

Bakken on Tuesday launched a campaign urging area residents to wear a mask when in public.

“We can only beat this virus if we are united as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said in a statement. "I invite you to mask up and join me in doing your part. It is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another. By wearing a mask when you’re in public, you protect yourself and you protect others.”

Burleigh and Morton counties have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. Total cases in the two counties have nearly quadrupled in a month's span. Another 29 cases were reported in Burleigh on Tuesday, along with another 11 in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 269, and Morton ranks fourth, with 75.

Moch has said younger adults -- those in their 20s and 30s -- are driving the increase because they're more active in the community, and that the area also is seeing the effects of large Fourth of July holiday gatherings.