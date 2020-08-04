Burgum details Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force; Bakken urges masks in public

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota hit a new high on Tuesday, and the state Department of Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, total cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1,000 in Burleigh County, Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken implored area residents to wear masks in public, and Gov. Doug Burgum announced more details of a task force aimed at addressing the development of Burleigh and Morton counties into a coronavirus hot spot.
The new deaths were a Griggs County man in his 60s and a Sioux County woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the state. They were the first coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in each county, and they brought the state total to 107.
Health officials reported 149 new cases in 26 counties, raising the statewide total to 6,933. Active cases numbered 1,111, up 21 from Monday and up eight from the previous high on Saturday. Fifty-one people remained in the hospital. For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Local task force
Burgum during a public briefing unveiled both a steering committee and other members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force that was announced last week. The group is to meet for the first time Friday.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch will head a steering committee -- essentially a task force leadership team, Burgum said. Other committee members are Bakken, North Dakota Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada, Morton County Commission Chairman and State Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz, and State Contact Tracing Administrator Vern Dosch.
Other task force members are Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise, Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox and Interim State Health Officer Andrew Stahl.
The task force also will have subcommittees overseeing five areas, according to Burgum: testing and contact tracing, educational institutions and activities, underserved populations and services, the business community and public education. It's not yet known who will be on the subcommittees.
The task force is modeled after one created in early May in the Red River Valley after Cass County and Fargo bloomed into a hot spot. The outbreak there has lessened in recent weeks. Active cases in Cass fell below 100 on Tuesday, while in Burleigh-Morton they neared 350.
No money has been allocated for the task force “because I don’t think we know what all resources are needed,” Burgum said.
Members will serve in their existing professional roles, without additional compensation. Should money be needed for things such as additional testing, it could come from federal coronavirus aid the state has received and earmarked for public health, according to the governor.
Mayor advocates masks
Bakken on Tuesday launched a campaign urging area residents to wear a mask when in public.
“We can only beat this virus if we are united as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said in a statement. "I invite you to mask up and join me in doing your part. It is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another. By wearing a mask when you’re in public, you protect yourself and you protect others.”
Burleigh and Morton counties have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. Total cases in the two counties have nearly quadrupled in a month's span. Another 29 cases were reported in Burleigh on Tuesday, along with another 11 in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 269, and Morton ranks fourth, with 75.
Moch has said younger adults -- those in their 20s and 30s -- are driving the increase because they're more active in the community, and that the area also is seeing the effects of large Fourth of July holiday gatherings.
Neither state nor local officials have mandated the wearing of masks, though some private businesses have. Masks will be required in certain situations in local schools as the academic year begins and strongly encouraged in other instances.
“We’re all in this together. Let’s get kids back to school, preserve our local economy, and keep our community strong," Bakken said. "Together we will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge stronger. Let’s come together to keep Bismarck the safe, resilient community we know and love.”
The mask campaign includes a series of public service announcements that will be broadcast locally and available online, including at www.bismarcknd.gov and www.bismarcknd.gov/publichealth and on social media.
Officials also have boosted testing in the area. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 160,470, and total tests number 329,812.
New hot spots?
Cases are spiking in Benson and Ramsey counties in northeastern North Dakota, in the area of Devils Lake and the Spirit Lake Reservation, where tribal leaders have mandated masks, imposed a curfew, and issued a stay-at-home order for people who test positive. Burgum called it an "area of focus" for the state.
The reservation is primarily in Benson County, where 33 new cases were listed Tuesday. Ramsey County had an additional 13. Active cases in the two counties total 99. Burgum said nearly 1,000 people were tested at the tribal college in Fort Yates on Friday.
"We're working closely to make sure that Spirit Lake has everything they need, including appropriate number of masks for use to help slow the spread" of COVID-19, Burgum said.
Stark County surpassed Morton County in active cases this week and ranked third in the state on Tuesday, with 78 cases. Burgum said the state is monitoring the situation, but officials do not yet feel a need to create a task force there to focus on stopping the spread of the virus.
The uptick in Stark County cannot be attributed to a single event, Burgum said -- contact tracing reveals a mix of reasons for cases, including community spread as people go to work, go shopping and attend events.
Higher ed testing
The North Dakota University System is urging college students to get tested for COVID-19 before they arrive on campus later this month.
The state is arranging test sites in at least 35 communities across the state where students can get tested for free before they head to school. The locations and testing times are available at www.ndus.edu/gettested. The effort will run throughout August.
Getting tested is not required, but it’s strongly encouraged, Chancellor Mark Hagerott said at the governor’s briefing. It’s an effort to identify students who might be asymptomatic and stop them from arriving on campus where they might unknowingly spread the virus before classes even start. Officials are working on plans for more testing throughout the school year.
As for out-of-state students, “It would be nice if they got tested at home,” Hagerott said, adding that he knows that might not be possible in every state. Students who can't get tested before returning to campus can do so when they arrive at school.
Erica Solberg, the student member of the State Board of Higher Education, said students are looking forward to returning to campus and eager to get tested to keep their peers, faculty and staff safe.
“It will probably be the easiest test you take this year,” she said.
In Bismarck, testing is available for college students in two locations: at the North Dakota Department of Health, 1720 Burlington Drive, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. Fifth St. on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In Mandan, students can get tested at the Dacotah Speedway, 2500 Longspur Trail, on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
In Dickinson, testing is available at Southwestern District Health, 938 Second Ave. W., on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Students are encouraged to preregister for testing at https://testreg.nd.gov. Officials suggest students aim to get tested five days before they leave home. Students can expect to get their results within three days.
