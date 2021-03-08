Burgum appoints new state health officer; Wehbi is 5th to hold position during pandemic

Tufte, whom Burgum had appointed in February 2017, did not expound on her reasoning for stepping down or say whether Burgum asked her to do so, nor would Burgum address the question at the time. Burgum replaced her hours after she quit with Stahl, a Bismarck native with military experience who had been providing strategic medical analysis for North Dakota’s COVID-19 response.

When Stahl quit, he said only that he was returning to clinic practice.

Burgum in September tabbed Mariani, associate chief of staff for education at the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Mariani resigned a few weeks later following the rescinding of a quarantine order for people who are close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19. The order prompted pushback from the public because it included a provision that violating the order was punishable by a Class B misdemeanor. Mariani issued a statement at the time saying "the circumstances around the handling of the order made my position untenable.”

Wehbi earned his medical degree in Lithuania and his master’s degrees in public health and in business administration from the University of Nebraska. He also holds a graduate certificate in quality, patient safety and outcomes research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.