Burgum appoints new state health officer; Wehbi is 5th to hold position during pandemic

The deputy director of the Center for Health Policy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is North Dakota's new state health officer -- a position that has been a revolving door during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday announced the appointment of assistant professor Dr. Nizar Wehbi to the position that oversees the state Health Department.
Wehbi has served as the Center for Health Policy’s deputy director since January 2016. Before that, he was a senior planner in the Strategic Planning and Business Development Department at Nebraska Medicine.
“Dr. Wehbi brings the right combination of experience in clinical medicine, policy development and health administration that we need to create the best public health system in the country right here in North Dakota,” Burgum said in a statement.
The state health officer position has in flux in the past year, with three people quitting the role during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mylynn Tufte stepped down in May to return to the private sector. She was replaced by Andrew Stahl, who resigned in August. Paul Mariani assumed the role but resigned in September. Dirk Wilke, the state health department's chief of staff, has served on an interim basis since. He'll now return to his role as chief of staff, according to Burgum.
Tufte, whom Burgum had appointed in February 2017, did not expound on her reasoning for stepping down or say whether Burgum asked her to do so, nor would Burgum address the question at the time. Burgum replaced her hours after she quit with Stahl, a Bismarck native with military experience who had been providing strategic medical analysis for North Dakota’s COVID-19 response.
When Stahl quit, he said only that he was returning to clinic practice.
Burgum in September tabbed Mariani, associate chief of staff for education at the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Mariani resigned a few weeks later following the rescinding of a quarantine order for people who are close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19. The order prompted pushback from the public because it included a provision that violating the order was punishable by a Class B misdemeanor. Mariani issued a statement at the time saying "the circumstances around the handling of the order made my position untenable.”
Wehbi earned his medical degree in Lithuania and his master’s degrees in public health and in business administration from the University of Nebraska. He also holds a graduate certificate in quality, patient safety and outcomes research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is serving a three-year term on its board of governors. Wehbi has served on the National Board of Public Health Examiners since 2013 and on the board of directors of Clarkson College since 2019.
"I am truly honored and humbled to join and lead the great team at the North Dakota Department of Health as they continue their critical work to improve access to and delivery of quality health care and wellness services, promote emergency readiness and response, and manage emerging public health challenges," Wehbi said in a statement. "They have been working hard to respond to the COVID pandemic, and there is still more work to be done as vaccine rollout continues."