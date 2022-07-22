 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulk of North Dakota counties have elevated COVID-19 transmission risk

Two-thirds of North Dakota's 53 counties are now considered to have either a medium or high coronavirus transmission risk, as COVID-19 case numbers in the state continue to climb.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,851 confirmed cases in the past seven days. That's nearly double the weekly total from two months ago, pushed by highly contagious mutations of the omicron variant of the virus.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both remain in the high risk category, along with eight other counties: Grant, Sioux, Mercer, McLean, Dickey, Mountrail, Ward and Burke. Twenty-six counties are considered at medium risk; 17 are at low risk.

Eighty-five people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, up from 67 the previous week. Coronavirus patients still make up a low percentage, however -- about 3.8% of occupied inpatient beds and 3.4% of intensive care unit beds statewide.

Federal data showed five new virus-related deaths in North Dakota, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,304. County-level death data is not available. There have been 255,476 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.9% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.5%. The national averages are 77% and 71.4%, respectively. 

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 45.9%, compared to 49.8% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

  • All adults 50 years and older.
  • All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
  • Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

