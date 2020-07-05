Bismarck testing event planned Monday as state reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in North Dakota with Burleigh County reporting nine and Morton reporting one, according to state health officials.
That brings the number of active cases in Burleigh County to 117 and Morton County to 29.
Eleven new cases were reported in Cass County, which now has 125 active cases. Four cases were reported in Williams County, three were reported in Stark County and two in Walsh County.
The counties of Barnes, Cavalier, Dunn, Grand Forks, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward each reported one new case.
No new deaths have been reported. The state’s total remains at 80.
There were 3,816 tests completed on Saturday. A total of 201,303 tests have been completed on 113,128 people, with some people getting tested more than once.
The state has reported 3,816 positive tests including the 37 new cases. The number of people who have recovered rose by 36 yesterday to a total of 3,324.
One more person was hospitalized since Saturday, bringing the total to 242. Twenty-two of those remain hospitalized.
There will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Monday at the State Capitol’s northwest parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all ages.
The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard and North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended, but not mandatory. Health insurance is not processed and proof of residency is not required.
The swab testing will be offered at this event. Those with a positive test will be notified within 24 to 72 hours and those with a negative test will be notified within 72 hours.
For more information on the virus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
