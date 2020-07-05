Bismarck testing event planned Monday as state reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in North Dakota with Burleigh County reporting nine and Morton reporting one, according to state health officials.

That brings the number of active cases in Burleigh County to 117 and Morton County to 29.

Eleven new cases were reported in Cass County, which now has 125 active cases. Four cases were reported in Williams County, three were reported in Stark County and two in Walsh County.

The counties of Barnes, Cavalier, Dunn, Grand Forks, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward each reported one new case.

No new deaths have been reported. The state’s total remains at 80.

There were 3,816 tests completed on Saturday. A total of 201,303 tests have been completed on 113,128 people, with some people getting tested more than once.

The state has reported 3,816 positive tests including the 37 new cases. The number of people who have recovered rose by 36 yesterday to a total of 3,324.