Bismarck stores run low on toilet paper, as efforts to prepare for the coronavirus continue

The shortages frustrated shoppers, and even caused at least one person to turn to theft. Someone stole four rolls of toilet paper from the Pita Pit bathroom Monday night, said Jesse Vetter, the restaurant's owner.

“I was up front when they walked out and they just looked at me and walked faster. So I thought, ‘Well, that was weird.’ So I walked to the bathrooms and yep, all four toilet paper rolls were missing,” Vetter said. “It’s only like 10 cents to me so it's not a big deal, but to somebody else it was a bigger deal, I guess.”

This type of hoarding-style behavior occurs whenever people anticipate being stuck inside for a period of time, such as during a blizzard, said Renae Moch, public health director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. The possibility of a 14-day quarantine prompted some to overstock on essentials such as toilet paper, she said.

“Our message is to be prepared but don’t panic,” Moch said. “At this point there’s a very low risk of actually being sick and infected with the virus for the general public.”

She advised people who are taking prescription or over-the-counter medication to have a few weeks' supply of those items, but otherwise to purchase goods as usual.