Bismarck stores run low on toilet paper, as efforts to prepare for the coronavirus continue

North Dakota officials on Tuesday continued preparations for the new coronavirus even as people emptied store shelves of toilet paper and hand sanitizer and at least one Bismarck business reported the theft of toilet paper from its public restroom.
No cases have been documented in North Dakota, though South Dakota reported its first five cases and presumptive death on Tuesday. A Bismarck health official advised against hoarding, urging good general hygiene as the best way to prepare.
At the state level, the North Dakota Emergency Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to accept up to $6 million in federal funds from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that originated out of Wuhan, China.
President Trump signed legislation last week appropriating $8.3 billion for preparedness, prevention and treatment efforts related to the virus.
Of the total, $950 million will go to state and local public health efforts, and half of that amount must be allocated within 30 days. States will at minimum receive an amount equal to 90% of their Public Health Emergency Preparedness funds, which means North Dakota is guaranteed $4.56 million.
That money is earmarked for supplies, testing equipment, salaries for those working on emergency efforts and grants for partners such as the National Guard and local public health units and hospitals that are assisting the Department of Health.
No coronavirus cases have been reported in North Dakota, but the Department of Health is monitoring seven people for the virus and awaiting lab test results for two people. A University of North Dakota student who agreed to be self-quarantined after conferring with local and state health officials ended up testing negative for the virus, UND said Tuesday.
Four other people in North Dakota tested negative over the weekend, according to the health department.
Meanwhile, pictures of empty toilet paper shelves at Bismarck stores circulated on social media.
A Tribune reporter visited seven grocery stores during the lunch hour to confirm that toilet paper has indeed become a scarce item in the city. Some stores, including Cashwise and Dan’s Supermarket, had a low supply but were not out of toilet paper, and employees were working to restock shelves.
However, Target and the North Walmart were out of all types of toilet paper when the Tribune visited. An employee at the South Walmart said in a phone interview that the store had toilet paper.
Target also was out of hand sanitizer and the disinfectant Lysol, despite the store’s move to limit purchases of those items to six per customer “due to high demand.”
“The last few days, people were panicking so we ran out,” said Cassidy Schmidt, manager of guest services at Target. She said a toilet paper shipment was expected Friday. Customers can reserve some online or through the Target app, she said.
The shortages frustrated shoppers, and even caused at least one person to turn to theft. Someone stole four rolls of toilet paper from the Pita Pit bathroom Monday night, said Jesse Vetter, the restaurant's owner.
“I was up front when they walked out and they just looked at me and walked faster. So I thought, ‘Well, that was weird.’ So I walked to the bathrooms and yep, all four toilet paper rolls were missing,” Vetter said. “It’s only like 10 cents to me so it's not a big deal, but to somebody else it was a bigger deal, I guess.”
This type of hoarding-style behavior occurs whenever people anticipate being stuck inside for a period of time, such as during a blizzard, said Renae Moch, public health director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. The possibility of a 14-day quarantine prompted some to overstock on essentials such as toilet paper, she said.
“Our message is to be prepared but don’t panic,” Moch said. “At this point there’s a very low risk of actually being sick and infected with the virus for the general public.”
She advised people who are taking prescription or over-the-counter medication to have a few weeks' supply of those items, but otherwise to purchase goods as usual.
“You can prepare yourself but you don’t need to overreact. If you’re going to get toilet paper, do you really need five packs?” Moch said.
For now, general hygiene practices such as hand washing and sanitizing, wiping down commonly used surfaces and staying home when sick are the best practices to prevent spreading and catching the virus, Moch said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com