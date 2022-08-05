Bismarck program takes new approach to fighting opioid epidemic

Officials in Bismarck have launched a program that aims to bridge the gap between emergency services for overdose victims and treatment for opioid addiction.

The city is getting $900,000 in grant money over three years from the federal Justice Department for a comprehensive opioid, stimulant and substance abuse site-based program. The money will place staff from Heartview Foundation, a nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center, in hospital emergency rooms.

“Typically, if Narcan is given by a police officer or member of the public, the overdose victim is taken to the ER, stabilized and released,” Heartview Executive Director Kurt Snyder said, referring to the nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses. “This grant has given us the ability to meet individuals at one of the lowest points of their lives and provide peer support and buprenorphine, a medication-assisted treatment, for a few days, when they can either enter services at Heartview, another treatment facility, or we can help them transition safely into the community.”

Heartview has hired six recovery coaches, a nurse practitioner and a case manager for the program, with plans to eventually add a nurse and a licensed addiction counselor.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Bismarck Police Department, Ministry on the Margins and the two hospitals in the city. The program began Monday at Sanford Health, with plans to expand to CHI St. Alexius Health, as well as to other hospitals in the state.

Overdose victims who participate in the program will be assigned a peer support specialist and case manager to help them in getting into Heartview’s treatment programs. The nonprofit has a waiting list for residential services but plans to add 13 beds in Bismarck this month to help alleviate wait times.

Bismarck police officers as of late July had responded to 83 overdoses, 14 of which resulted in death.

“Law enforcement cannot arrest our way out of the opioid epidemic,” Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. “There must be a way to get people help for their addiction at the time they need it. This program allows that to happen.”

Heartview Grant Project Manager Cathy Palczewski said research shows that starting an overdose patient on medication-assisted treatment while the person is in the ER decreases death rates by half.

Overdose victims not ready to commit to treatment will receive initial peer support services from Heartview and then be transitioned to community outreach provided by Ministry on the Margins, a nonprofit volunteer-based ecumenical ministry. The end goal is to eventually get those people into treatment.

Narcan training

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is partnering with Heartview and the North Dakota Safety Council to provide free Narcan training.

The events are Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Safety Council campus at 1710 Canary Ave. in Bismarck.

“Training our community and workplaces in the use of Narcan is an important life-saving solution," Safety Council Executive Director Chuck Clairmont said.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit. To register, call 701-355-1594 or go to https://bit.ly/3JsSYPH. Registration is limited.