A Bismarck pharmacist has joined a Texas-based lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s attempt to require pharmacies that receive federal funding to dispense abortion-inducing drugs.

Catholic Pharmacist Kevin Martian runs the independent Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck. The group Alliance Defending Freedom, which opposes abortion, announced Wednesday that it had added him to its complaint.

Mayo Pharmacy contends that under the federal mandate, it will be forced to either stop serving customers who receive federal assistance or violate its religious beliefs.

“Unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t be forcing Americans to dispense abortion-inducing drugs against their conscience," ADF Senior Counsel Matt Bowman said in a statement.

The group North Dakota Right to Life issued a statement in support of Mayo Pharmacy and the lawsuit.

The battle over abortion medication has become more pronounced since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to an abortion set by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling last year triggered 16-year-old legislation that prohibits abortion in North Dakota, though the ban is tied up in the courts.

The Biden administration has denounced efforts to target legal abortion medication as attacks on fundamental rights to health care.

The group NARAL Pro-Choice America maintains that restricting the abortion pill mifepristone -- which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000 -- "is a backdoor ban on abortion,” according to The Associated Press.