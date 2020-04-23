Bismarck nurses steeled for COVID-19 patient care

Exercise has been Renner's "go-to" relief, as well as getting outside in the warmer weather.

Though the times are stressful amid the unprecedented pandemic, Kurtz said she rolls with the punches.

"I just try to stay on the positive side of life here because otherwise you only can see so much negativity everywhere else, it's just going to take you down with it," she said.

Ketterling said the pandemic has been challenging, making her more reliant on her skills.

"It's making you do much research and keeping you on your toes because you want to learn about it, you want to cure these people, you want to help them (feel better), because it's not just the elderly, it's not just the sick people, it's healthy people who are living their normal lives," she said.

Renner said she intends to "forge ahead," that "strength is going to get us through this."

The nurses each said the public can take several steps to mitigate the spread, especially hand washing and social distancing.