Bismarck Mandan Chamber announces support for mask mandate; state reports 10 more deaths

“Speeding up the notification process and conducting thorough case investigations of positive patients will help us to better identify potential clusters and allow patients to more quickly seek treatment and notify other individuals who may have been exposed to the virus,” Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke said in a statement.

The health department on Tuesday issued a social media plea for the public's help with contact tracing.

"Please be advised: NDDoH and local public health units are currently experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, causing a delay in calls," the post on Facebook and Twitter said. "If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate and inform any close contacts you've had that they should get tested!"

The spread of the virus and a lack of compliance with investigations has diminished the effectiveness of contact tracing, the health department said. Many other states suspended their efforts earlier, according to the agency.

"The intention is to go back to how we have been doing it, but much of that will be determined by where the numbers go and where the resource need is," health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske told the Tribune.

