Bismarck Mandan Chamber announces support for mask mandate; state reports 10 more deaths

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC on Wednesday came out in support of a mask mandate, as state health officials reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths including two in Burleigh County.
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken on Tuesday told the Tribune he was not considering a mask mandate in response to city leaders in Fargo and Minot deciding Monday to require face coverings in public, though the mandates carry no enforcement. The Mandan City Commission at its Tuesday meeting discussed the issue but took no vote.
The Bismarck City Commission called a special meeting for Wednesday evening, with an agenda listing updates from public health, an update on business and school concerns, and changes to the city's internal operations.
The Chamber EDC issued a statement Wednesday morning saying its board of directors had voted Tuesday to support a local mask mandate.
"We recognize the challenges that COVID-19 poses to not only business, but health care and education," Board Chairman Brian Eiseman said. "As the business community's voice, we felt it necessary to hear directly from those impacted and then discuss ways that we can help mitigate those challenges while keeping the economy open."
The statement did not list the vote tally but did say there was some opposition due to concerns about enforcement.
Meanwhile, the surge in cases in North Dakota in recent months has prompted state health officials to focus on more quickly notifying positive cases -- a move that shifts contact tracing from health professionals to people infected with the virus.
“This temporary situation required an immediate and significant shift in resources to provide results in a timely manner to individuals who test positive to protect their health and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement released late Tuesday.
Daily data
The health department on Wednesday reported 516 new COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Burleigh County and 16 in Morton County, raising the statewide total to 34,165.
Active cases statewide dropped slightly, to 5,974. They also dropped slightly in Burleigh-Morton, to 1,269. It was the first time in 14 days that active cases statewide did not set a record.
Health officials reported the deaths of a Burleigh man and woman, both in their 70s, and eight other coronavirus-related deaths in Emmons, Kidder, McLean, Oliver, Stutsman and Ward counties. All had underlying medical conditions. Their deaths raised the state's pandemic total to 422. Burleigh County has 74 deaths, with another 48 in Morton.
Hospitalizations rose by seven, to 152. There were 245 available staffed inpatient beds plus 20 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Tuesday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available early Wednesday. There were eight available staffed beds plus two ICU beds in Bismarck: seven beds and one ICU at CHI St. Alexius Health, and one bed plus one ICU at Sanford Health.
Statewide, there have been 27,768 recoveries and 1,324 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 275,596 and total tests number 782,486.
Contact tracing
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that North Dakota has the country’s worst per-capita spread rate, with 1,224 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The sharp increase in coronavirus cases has led to a contact tracing backlog of hundreds of cases. With the exception of health care facilities and schools, the health department is asking people who test positive to notify people with whom they've been in close contact and direct them to the agency's website for information on what to do.
That job previously has been handled by public health officials, but the state late Tuesday announced changes to the contact tracing process aimed at reducing the amount of time it takes to notify positive cases, which has increased recently from one day to three days.
The North Dakota National Guard has shifted 50 soldiers from contacting close contacts to notifying positive people. The state also is working to deliver automated notifications to positives, after which those people will receive a followup call from a case investigator. The system right now notifies only negative cases.
“Speeding up the notification process and conducting thorough case investigations of positive patients will help us to better identify potential clusters and allow patients to more quickly seek treatment and notify other individuals who may have been exposed to the virus,” Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke said in a statement.
The health department on Tuesday issued a social media plea for the public's help with contact tracing.
"Please be advised: NDDoH and local public health units are currently experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, causing a delay in calls," the post on Facebook and Twitter said. "If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate and inform any close contacts you've had that they should get tested!"
The spread of the virus and a lack of compliance with investigations has diminished the effectiveness of contact tracing, the health department said. Many other states suspended their efforts earlier, according to the agency.
"The intention is to go back to how we have been doing it, but much of that will be determined by where the numbers go and where the resource need is," health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske told the Tribune.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
