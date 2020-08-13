Bismarck hospital turns to nursing home to help treat COVID-19 patients

A Bismarck hospital will use a local nursing home to help treat some COVID-19 patients as cases continue to rise in the region.

Sunset Drive Prospera Community in Mandan will house coronavirus patients who have been discharged from Sanford Health but still need medical care.

The move comes as active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the area and in North Dakota, coinciding with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing. The state saw daily highs for coronavirus tests, cases and hospitalizations on Thursday.

Local hot spot

An administrator for Sunset Drive wrote in a letter to residents and families dated Wednesday that “hospitals in our community are at maximum capacity and are not able to meet the increased need for patients requiring a hospital bed due to COVID-19 or other emergent health issues.”

A Sanford Health official said the hospital's COVID-19 unit has space and adequate resources.

"Our COVID care unit is not full and we have no shortage of ventilators," Dr. Danielle Thurtle, interim chief medical officer for Sanford, said in a statement. "We also have the capacity to expand COVID beds as needed. In some cases, we may utilize the COVID care unit being established at the Sunset Drive long-term care facility in Mandan for patients who require a long-term care facility setting and no longer require hospital care."

A spokesperson for Sunset Drive did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the COVID-19 unit.

State and local officials recently created the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force to address the region's development into a coronavirus hot spot. The group's steering committee on Monday discussed including hospital capacity data in an online dashboard it plans to launch, according to minutes from its meeting.

The letter states that the COVID unit will operate as a separate “mini building” with separate entrances, designated staff and personal protective equipment. The facility will begin accepting patients early next week.

“We appreciate the leadership of Sunset and the commitment of staff to address this community need,” North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said in an email. “We believe it will be a win-win for everyone. Long term care has been the battlefield for COVID-19 and through that experience we are becoming the leaders in caring for this at-risk population.”

It was not clear if other long-term care facilities in the area have partnered with hospitals to set up COVID-19 units.

A spokewoman for CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck did not immediately respond to requests for comment about its hospital capacity.