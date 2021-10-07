Bismarck hospital believes it's seeing peak of COVID-19 patients during recent pandemic surge

Hospital capacity has been a concern in North Dakota for weeks due to staffing shortages coupled with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, but one Bismarck hospital believes it's seeing the peak of COVID-19 patients.
Sanford Health Bismarck does not expect to reach 50 virus patients, which is the upper limit of the facility's capacity, incoming President and CEO Todd Schaffer said Thursday. The hospital peaked last week with 41 COVID-19 patients, and the number has been hovering mostly in the mid-30s since.
Modeling shows that the hospital's peak will continue for about the next seven to 10 days before slowing down, Schaffer said. But he added that COVID-19 cases make up only about 5-6% of all admissions, and that part of the reason for a lack of available beds is people are still catching up on care from the last year.
State and medical leaders late last week said hospital capacity was reaching "critical" levels in North Dakota, with some facilities on the verge of being overwhelmed due to delta and staffing shortages.
Schaffer on Thursday said, "When you look at hospitals across the state, intensive care units across the state, we see a lot of strain on our health system from our major hospitals to critical access hospitals."
Fewer than 11% of staffed hospital beds statewide were available Thursday, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. There were 178 virus patients in hospitals on Thursday, up six from Wednesday and up 24 from the start of the week.
The most recent state data showed 191 available staffed inpatient beds and 14 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had no available inpatient beds and one ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.
CHI St. Alexis did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on the status of COVID-19 capacity at its hospital.
Pregnant patients
Sanford's labor and delivery unit has seen an increased number of pregnant women being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past two months, according to OB-GYN Megan Miller-Pankratz.
Those patients often are hospitalized for longer periods of time and take up beds. Pregnant patients can require extra care, for example, because they can't be discharged from the hospital if they are on oxygen like other patients can.
Pregnant women who are hesitant or have questions about the vaccine often say they're worried about future effects it might have on themselves or their babies, according to Miller-Pankratz. The vaccine does not cross the placenta, meaning the baby is not exposed to the vaccine itself, but babies can still be born with antibodies that protect them from COVID-19, she said.
The doctor added that the risk of miscarriage, early birth, stillbirth or other complications with pregnancy is higher in those with the disease than those who have been vaccinated against it. She said some babies have ended up being very sick even though their mothers were starting to recover from COVID-19.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August urged pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine as an increased number of expectant mothers became seriously ill with the virus.
Both Miller and Schaffer encouraged people with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to talk with their doctor.
"The message we're really trying to drive is to have a conversation with your primary care provider, your obstetrician," Schaffer said. "If you have concerns, bring those concerns to your provider and have them address that."
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related deaths rose again in North Dakota on Thursday.
The state dashboard reflected five more deaths and 709 new virus cases. Active cases statewide rose by 111 from the previous day, to 4,490, with more than one-fourth of them in Burleigh and Morton counties. Burleigh once again led the state, with 893 active cases, 16 more than Cass County, home to Fargo.
North Dakota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,634. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh County's total on the dashboard increased by one on Thursday, to 220. Morton County's total remained unchanged, at 104.
The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate hit 8%, a level not seen since early last December. That rate has been rising steadily since midsummer and has been above the state target of less than 5% the last month and a half.
Modeling by the CDC indicates that COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in North Dakota might begin tailing off later this month.
There have been 136,433 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 130,309 recoveries and 5,425 hospitalizations.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.8% of eligible North Dakota adults and 31.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all 53 North Dakota counties except Burke and Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.