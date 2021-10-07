Bismarck hospital believes it's seeing peak of COVID-19 patients during recent pandemic surge

The most recent state data showed 191 available staffed inpatient beds and 14 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had no available inpatient beds and one ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.

CHI St. Alexis did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on the status of COVID-19 capacity at its hospital.

Pregnant patients

Sanford's labor and delivery unit has seen an increased number of pregnant women being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past two months, according to OB-GYN Megan Miller-Pankratz.

Those patients often are hospitalized for longer periods of time and take up beds. Pregnant patients can require extra care, for example, because they can't be discharged from the hospital if they are on oxygen like other patients can.

Pregnant women who are hesitant or have questions about the vaccine often say they're worried about future effects it might have on themselves or their babies, according to Miller-Pankratz. The vaccine does not cross the placenta, meaning the baby is not exposed to the vaccine itself, but babies can still be born with antibodies that protect them from COVID-19, she said.

