Bismarck foster care agency ending program after half a century; pandemic a reason

Pandemic woes

Staff who contracted the disease or were close contacts had to isolate, and the number of children Charles Hall could care for dropped by about half, according to Sherman. Because of the nature of the work -- caring for youth -- "the majority of our staff can't work remotely," she said.

Charles Hall received more than $300,000 in federal aid through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal stimulus effort to help businesses keep workers on the payroll, but "within three months it was gone," Sherman said.

"It's been very tough times, and COVID had sped things up," she said. "With personal protective equipment, we have had to pay for everything on our own. We've requested funding and not gotten it. We did work with the (state) health department and got some resources, but most of the stuff we bought. Thank goodness for donors."

Charles Hall and Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch sought state aid to help pay for additional staff for six months to compensate for workers lost due to COVID-19, according to Sherman and Klopp.