Bismarck COVID-19 victim 'threw herself into everything'

"She got into everything you could think of," Dave said.

Music was a large part of Faye's life, Dave said. She played the piano and organ, and they would lead their church in worship, with him on guitar. When their sons were young, they would camp on the weekends and play songs around the campfire.

Dave doesn't know how Faye got COVID-19, saying the two were "ultra, ultra careful." They wore masks, used hand sanitizer frequently and ordered groceries for pickup. He also had COVID-19 around the same time and experienced bouts of dizziness for weeks.

He wants people to know that COVID-19 is "no joke." Faye entered the hospital in early October and spent 17 days in the intensive care unit. She developed nodules in her lungs and had tubes inserted in her chest. Her lungs eventually hardened to the point where doctors couldn't soften them, Dave said.

He was able to visit Faye during the last few days of her life, and he hopes she knows he was there. They texted while she was hospitalized.

Reflecting on his time with his wife, Dave said that no one memory sticks out -- all of them are his favorite. He said Faye loved life and loved her grandchildren, who she won't get to see grow up.

"I'm always thinking about what she wanted to do in the future," Dave said. "The plans we had and won't get to do."

