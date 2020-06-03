Bismarck COVID-19 survivor recounts harrowing brush with death

About 18 days into his stay, doctors said he had fluid in his lungs that needed to come out. They gave him three shots of lidocaine, a numbing agent, before removing 800 milliliters of fluid from his lungs. When he woke up the next day, he felt so much better that he wondered why he was still in the hospital.

“I’d had this fluid built up and that was causing a lot of the problems with my heart and my respiration and everything else. Suddenly, that was the first time that I said, ‘I’m going to make it,’” Sambor said. “From that time on, I wanted to get out. I wanted to push it and get out and get back to my life.”

He was released from Sanford on April 21, nearly a month after he was admitted. As he reflected back on his harrowing journey near “the edge,” an emotional Sambor was thankful that he lives in Bismarck and not in a large city such as New York, where hospitals became overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, and many people died.

He thinks it was good for the state to be overly cautious in shutting down schools and limiting some types of businesses when the pandemic began, but he understands that cannot go on forever.