Bismarck COVID-19 survivor recounts harrowing brush with death

Bismarck resident Ken Sambor was coming out of a semidelirious state after being on a ventilator for 11 days with COVID-19 when he learned that one of his favorite folk singers from the 1970s, John Prine, had died of complications related to the coronavirus disease.
“It broke me up. I cried like a baby when I learned that,” he said.
Sambor, 73, a retired wildlife biologist, was one of the first coronavirus patients admitted to Sanford Health in Bismarck. He’s sharing his story to spread a message: Don’t mess with this virus.
“If you’re in a high-risk group, be smart. You’re not the lucky one, you don’t know that. It’s like playing Russian roulette depending upon your age and health, just a gun with a different-size cylinder," Sambor said. Some people it's one out of six, some people it's one out of 100, some people it's one out of 1,000. But there’s a bullet in there and it could have your name on it. You don’t want to mess with this.”
He contracted the virus at the U.S. club curling championships in Laurel, Md., in mid-March. There were only a few positive cases in the U.S. at the time. Since then, more than 100 cases have been linked to the curling club where the championships were held, Sambor said.
“On the way back, I started running a temperature and coughing, oozing out of the nose, stuff like that," he said. "I got home and on the 17th ... we got a notice from another person who had been with us on this curling trip that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and that we had better get in and see what was going on.”
Sambor got tested and was indeed positive. He spent the next few days in bed as he exhibited the known symptoms of COVID-19: exhaustion, a high fever and a dry cough.
“Finally my daughter said ‘You’re going to the ER’ and away we went,” Sambor said. “I really don’t remember a lot for 20 days after that.”
His life became a swirl of medical procedures and masked doctors and nurses for the next 29 days.
He was admitted March 23 and didn’t leave until April 21. During that time, he underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding and was put on a ventilator for 11 days. Sambor believes he had less than a 5% chance of survival at that point, given his age and physical condition.
“When they put you on a ventilator, they give you some juice that sends you around the moon a couple of times into la-la land and hallucinations,” Sambor said.
When doctors first took him off the ventilator and woke him up, he thought he was in Chicago in 1986.
“I couldn’t think of the name of my grandson,” he said.
Despite his hazy mental state during his time in the hospital, Sambor was acutely aware of his heart’s irregular beat, known as atrial fibrillation. He felt as if it were going to stop at any moment, causing him anxiety and making it hard to sleep.
About 18 days into his stay, doctors said he had fluid in his lungs that needed to come out. They gave him three shots of lidocaine, a numbing agent, before removing 800 milliliters of fluid from his lungs. When he woke up the next day, he felt so much better that he wondered why he was still in the hospital.
“I’d had this fluid built up and that was causing a lot of the problems with my heart and my respiration and everything else. Suddenly, that was the first time that I said, ‘I’m going to make it,’” Sambor said. “From that time on, I wanted to get out. I wanted to push it and get out and get back to my life.”
He was released from Sanford on April 21, nearly a month after he was admitted. As he reflected back on his harrowing journey near “the edge,” an emotional Sambor was thankful that he lives in Bismarck and not in a large city such as New York, where hospitals became overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, and many people died.
He thinks it was good for the state to be overly cautious in shutting down schools and limiting some types of businesses when the pandemic began, but he understands that cannot go on forever.
“What I really resent is a lot of people on various media out there speculating and second-guessing everyone. Nobody knows,” Sambor said. “We took the cautious approach. If it turns out to be overly cautious in shutting everything down, that was the way to go. I mean, you don’t want to find out that it was worse than you thought.”
Sanford nurse Mandie Haman and certified nursing assistant Julie Hagen visited Sambor at his home on Wednesday. He credited them with saving his life by keeping his spirits up and going above and beyond the job description when it came to things such as setting up face time with his family.
"They didn't have to do that," he said.
"We're not just there to give you your medicine," Haman said. "We’re there to cheer you up and make sure we’re keeping that spirit alive."
He played them a John Prine song like he did when he was in the hospital, and they embraced.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
