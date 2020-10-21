Bismarck City Commission to consider mask mandate

Bismarck city commissioners next week will consider requiring masks in public, a move made this week by Fargo and Minot in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Commissioners, sitting as the City Board of Health on Wednesday night, voted 4-1 to have city staff draft a potential citywide mandate and also voted 4-1 to have staff draft a directive for masks in city buildings only. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski cast the dissenting vote in both cases, saying he "utterly and completely" rejects a mandate.

Commissioner Nancy Guy made the motion to have staff draft a citywide mandate and address business capacity guidelines.

"I think if we do nothing, we're courting economic disaster," she said.

The votes came after the board listened to concerns from the public health department, the business community and the local school district.