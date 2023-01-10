 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck Cancer Center donating machine to Ukraine

  • 0
Open house (copy)

Margo Wolf, a radiation therapist at the Bismarck Cancer Center, explains to a group of visitors how a linear accelerator treatment machine helps a patient battle cancer, during an open house in March 2022.

 Mike McCleary

The Bismarck Cancer Center is donating a radiation treatment machine to help people in war-torn Ukraine.

The center has updated its radiation equipment as part of a $14 million, 16,000-square-foot expansion project completed last year. The machine it is donating has been disassembled and will be sent to North Carolina, where it will be shipped to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia 11 months ago.

The donation is being made through the nonprofit Radiating Hope program, which helps treat people battling cancer in low-income countries.

"It's inspiring that we can work with Radiating Hope to make this donation to Ukraine to help those who wouldn't be able to receive cancer care," said Melissa Klein, the center's radiation therapy manager.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

A boy from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has inspired his community to try to boost organ donor numbers. Greyson Parisien's journey to correct an irregular heart led the tribe to add the option of organ donation to tribal IDs. And the tribe hopes it will inspire others. The IDs were unveiled during a November ceremony. The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance and spotty access can hinder the process.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA turns 133 days of the Sun into an incredible timelapse video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News