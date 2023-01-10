Bismarck Cancer Center donating machine to Ukraine

The Bismarck Cancer Center is donating a radiation treatment machine to help people in war-torn Ukraine.
The center has updated its radiation equipment as part of a $14 million, 16,000-square-foot expansion project completed last year. The machine it is donating has been disassembled and will be sent to North Carolina, where it will be shipped to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia 11 months ago.
The donation is being made through the nonprofit Radiating Hope program, which helps treat people battling cancer in low-income countries.
"It's inspiring that we can work with Radiating Hope to make this donation to Ukraine to help those who wouldn't be able to receive cancer care," said Melissa Klein, the center's radiation therapy manager.