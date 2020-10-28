Bismarck businesses hoping for the best with mask mandate

The store also is considering opening for limited hours on Mondays by appointment, so that people who are at a high risk for complications from COVID-19 or who feel uncomfortable entering when other customers are inside can still shop.

Restaurants must require patrons to wear masks when not at their tables, and businesses that sell liquor on-site must limit capacity based on SmartRestart guidelines.

Blarney Stone co-owner Jim Poolman acknowledged that city commissioners "were frankly in a pickle" and "going to make a certain segment of the population unhappy, regardless."

"I take them at face value that they want what's best for the community," he said.

Blarney Stone was "one step ahead of the game anyway," Poolman said.

Staff have been required to wear masks for six to eight weeks now. The downtown Bismarck Irish pub also had already been following spacing and occupancy guidelines of the ND Smart Restart plan.

"We took some tables out. We spaced out chairs at the bar. This is not going to be a huge change for us," Poolman said.