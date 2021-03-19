Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health opens vaccine clinics to general population

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health on Friday announced it has opened its coronavirus vaccination clinics to the general population.
Meanwhile, state health officials announced a fourth straight day of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Until Friday, only people in the Bismarck-Burleigh County region who were in certain designated priority groups could get a vaccine.
“This is certainly a landmark day for our community as the general public can now get vaccinated,” Director Renae Moch said in a statement. “It is exciting to move into this phase where anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment. This brings us one step closer to herd immunity.”
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. The clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For help, call 701-355-1540.
Mandan-based Custer Health announced on Wednesday that its vaccine clinics are open to the general public. Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.
Daily data
The state Health Department on Friday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases from 4,673 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.57%.
One new coronavirus-related death was reported, raising North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,460. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three, to 13.
Active cases rose by 14, to 787, including 84 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases statewide on Monday stood at 619.
Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 101,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 99,267 recoveries and 3,904 hospitalizations. Nearly 327,000 doses of vaccine have been administered since mid-December, to about 195,000 people.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.