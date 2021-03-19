Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health opens vaccine clinics to general population

Daily data

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state Health Department on Friday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases from 4,673 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.57%.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported, raising North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,460. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three, to 13.

Active cases rose by 14, to 787, including 84 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases statewide on Monday stood at 619.

Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 101,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 99,267 recoveries and 3,904 hospitalizations. Nearly 327,000 doses of vaccine have been administered since mid-December, to about 195,000 people.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.