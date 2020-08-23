Births continue to surpass deaths in North Dakota in 2019; Liam, Amelia lead baby names

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota last year saw births slightly drop and deaths increase from 2018, and the same, popular names continued to lead parents' choices for their new bundles of joy.

The state's Division of Vital Records recently released its "Fast Facts" for 2019, compiling data on births, marriages, divorces and deaths for last year in the Peace Garden State.

"The stats were generally fairly consistent from the year before, so no big spikes or anything like that," Division Director Darin Meschke said Friday.

Live births in 2019 fell 1.7% to 10,447. North Dakota had an average of 28 live births and 18 deaths per day in 2019.

Last year's largest live birth in the state was of a baby weighing 14 pounds, 0 ounces. One mother bore her 13th child.

The most popular baby names in the year were Liam for boys and Amelia for girls. Six of the top 11 boys names in 2018 carried over to 2019's rankings. Eight of 2019's top 10 girls names were from 2018's list of 11.

"They go in stages, so they're pretty constant for a couple years and then a whole new set of names kind of jumps at the top of that list," Meschke said.