Births continue to surpass deaths in North Dakota in 2019; Liam, Amelia lead baby names

North Dakota last year saw births slightly drop and deaths increase from 2018, and the same, popular names continued to lead parents' choices for their new bundles of joy.
The state's Division of Vital Records recently released its "Fast Facts" for 2019, compiling data on births, marriages, divorces and deaths for last year in the Peace Garden State.
"The stats were generally fairly consistent from the year before, so no big spikes or anything like that," Division Director Darin Meschke said Friday.
Live births in 2019 fell 1.7% to 10,447. North Dakota had an average of 28 live births and 18 deaths per day in 2019.
Last year's largest live birth in the state was of a baby weighing 14 pounds, 0 ounces. One mother bore her 13th child.
The most popular baby names in the year were Liam for boys and Amelia for girls. Six of the top 11 boys names in 2018 carried over to 2019's rankings. Eight of 2019's top 10 girls names were from 2018's list of 11.
"They go in stages, so they're pretty constant for a couple years and then a whole new set of names kind of jumps at the top of that list," Meschke said.
Marriages in 2019 fell 4.3% to 4,131. The day the most marriages occurred was Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, when 87 weddings took place.
Divorces last year fell 2.7% to 1,891. The longest marriage ending in divorce was 63 years; the shortest was four days.
Deaths in 2019 rose 4.2% to 6,611. The state's oldest decedent was a 107-year-old woman.
The top 13 causes of death last year in North Dakota were virtually unchanged, led by diseases of the heart, all cancers and Alzheimer's disease.
Leading causes of death for 2020 could include COVID-19. The new respiratory disease is officially listed as the cause for at least 108 deaths in the state, which surpasses 2019 deaths from diseases of other arteries and atherosclerosis.
North Dakota's Department of Health reports deaths of people who died with COVID-19, some of which did not result from the disease.
"There are going to be some differences there just how the death records are reported," Meschke said.
The 2020 U.S. census is ongoing; however, North Dakota's 2019 vital statistics do not feed into the census, but will help refine past population estimates, North Dakota Census Office Demographer Kevin Iverson said. He's interested to see how trends fare for birth and deaths, given North Dakota's high fertility rate, and the higher mortality rate for the aging baby boomer generation.
North Dakota had a 2019 population estimate of 762,062 people, a record.
The 2019 Fast Facts are available at health.nd.gov/vital.
