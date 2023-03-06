A bill making its way through the North Dakota Legislature would set up a special group to review suicides in the state, in an effort to better understand how they can be prevented.

House Bill 1390 would establish a suicide fatality review commission made up of members including mental health professionals, a county coroner and state forensic examiner, representatives of a crisis line, schools, veterans organizations, the faith community, law enforcement and tribal nations in the state.

The goal would be to identify risk factors and recommend policies and protocols to improve responses to people at risk of suicide, according to the bill, which passed the House on a 79-12 vote and will now be heard in the Senate.

The legislation comes at a time when suicides are at an all-time high in North Dakota, said the bill’s author, Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo.

Last year, 159 North Dakotans died by suicide, she said.

Adjusting for population, the rate of suicide in North Dakota remains higher than the national average, and suicide is disproportionately high among rural residents, veterans, young people and people who identify as LGBTQ+, she said.

"While we know who is dying by suicide, we don't know as much about why," Hanson said. "What happened or didn't happen 30 days or 60 days before that death?"

Cass County Coroner Kriste Ross said there were 44 suicides in the county in 2022, compared with 34 suicides each year in 2021 and 2020.

The numbers are even higher in North Dakota's tribal populations, she said.

The Cass-Clay Suicide Prevention Coalition reviews suicides locally, Ross said, but there is no such state panel, although the state does have fatality review panels for deaths involving children, domestic violence, opioid overdose and maternal mortality.

“If there isn't any discussion about it, if there aren't all of these people who are very well versed with suicides having these discussions, the numbers will just continue to rise,” Ross said.

Factors to look at could include changes in a person’s medication, bullying, gender identity and financial situation prior to suicide, Ross said. The commission's focus would be on systems and processes, not on the performance of certain individuals, the bill states.

Hanson said members of that local coalition, including Ross, asked her to introduce a bill that would create a state suicide review commission.

“They felt that because suicide is such a significant problem in North Dakota, and it's not getting better, that this could be one more mechanism for us to address the problem,” Hanson said.

Members of the suicide review commission would be appointed by the executive director of the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, a position currently held by Chris Jones, who would also choose a presiding officer from the group.

The presiding officer could request health care records pertaining to a suicide, and the commission may access relevant autopsy records, police records, school records, child protective services records, and adult protective services records as needed, the bill states.

All records of the commission would be confidential, except for annual reports.

Ross said personal information, such as names, ages and addresses would be redacted from documents, and instead be presented to the commission in more general terms.

Any conclusions made by the commission would not be admissible in a civil or criminal proceeding, the bill states.

In the first month of each year, the commission would compile an annual report of the commission's findings and recommendations. The report would be posted on the Department of Health and Human Services website, but it would not contain any personally identifiable information regarding suicides.

The bill calls for $15,000 in funding over a two-year period to cover travel expenses for members of the commission to meet twice a year.