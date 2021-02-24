Bill impacts state health officer hiring; vaccinations begin at state prison facilities

A House bill regarding the structure of two state agencies has caused a hiccup in the hiring process for a new state health officer.

House Bill 1247 would combine the state Health Department, which the state health officer oversees, and the Department of Human Services. It passed the House on a 73-21 vote and moves to the Senate for consideration.

Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke said during a State Health Council meeting Wednesday that the state had a candidate it was "moving forward with" but the bill made the candidate hesitate when considering the role.

"In fact, it was this bill that gave them pause," Wilke said.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Tribune that the candidate is still interested in the position because there has been "additional clarity" as the bill and other legislation related to the state health officer move through the Legislature. He said the state hopes to have an announcement regarding the role soon.