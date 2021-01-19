Bill addresses visitation at North Dakota nursing homes

Administrator Tammra Peterson knows how important visitation is for her residents at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Williston.

She said she still remembers when one of her residents got to see her family after missing them for months. Even though the resident has memory problems, she was able to recognize her family and smiled when she saw them.

“It gives me goosebumps even now hearing about how she lit up. She recognized her family and was just so overwhelmed,” Peterson said. “The emotions you feel, it truly is something that you can’t even explain.”

Long-term care facilities across the state have had to limit visitation as a safety precaution during the pandemic. While some facilities allow in-person visits with masks and social distancing in mind, others are only able to have compassionate care or end-of-life care visits for their residents.

At the 2021 Legislature, Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, has introduced Senate Bill 2145 which would allow residents to assign “designated caregivers.” If passed, these caregivers would be able to freely visit the resident to offer physical, spiritual or emotional support. Administrators said their residents need this support.