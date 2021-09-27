Behavioral health funding tied to disaster available

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is looking to support behavioral health needs of people in the 29 counties impacted by a 2019 federally declared flooding disaster.

The department's Behavioral Health Division is releasing funding in two areas. One is for for mental health providers with the goal of increasing the availability of clinical services for adults. The department also is seeking entities to provide outreach and engagement services.

For more information and to apply, go to www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/disaster-response-services.

The counties are Adams, Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McKenzie, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Sheridan, Steele, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells.

