Behavioral health conference set this week

The North Dakota Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bismarck Event Center and virtually.

Author and podcast creator Nora McInerny will give the keynote address at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the first conference sponsored by the North Dakota Department of Human Services focused on blending behavioral health with child and family well-being and resiliency topics. For more information or to register, go to www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/conference.

