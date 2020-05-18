B-52H bomber dedicates flyover to front line responders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a demonstration of respect and appreciation to front line responders, essential workers and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic, a crew in a B-52H Stratofortress took flight from the Minot Air Force Base to travel across North Dakota hospitals for a series of flyovers on Monday.

The gesture is known as an Air Force Salute.

At 1:35 p.m., the long-range strategic bomber flew over Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in downtown Bismarck during its path east to Fargo.

"I think it was a tremendous tribute," said Patrick Schultz, vice president of nursing and clinical services at Sanford Health Bismarck. Schultz said there are parallels between the military and health care services. "I thought it was a fantastic way to honor our health care workers. It was a strong show of solidarity."

Joining the crew on the special flight was Lt. Col. John Burrell, commander of the 23rd Bomb Squadron of the 5th Bomb Wing.