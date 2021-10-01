Available North Dakota hospital beds keep dwindling as COVID-19 cases rise; delta presence increases

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota surpassed 160 on Friday for the first time in nearly 10 months, and the percentage of staffed hospital beds in North Dakota that remained available fell below 10%.
Hospital capacity has been a concern the past couple of months because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The 161 patients listed on the Health Department's virus dashboard Friday was the most since mid-December.
Reported active hospitalizations dropped below 100 in late December and remained in double digits until late August, after delta hit. Since then they've increased by more than one-fourth. The vast majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials. Sanford Health reported this week that 146 of the 158 virus patients across its multistate health system were unvaccinated.
The most recent state data showed 214 available staffed inpatient beds and 15 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had six available inpatient beds and two ICU beds; Sanford Health had two available inpatient beds and no ICU beds listed.
Delta surge
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 182 over the past week, to 1,297, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed cases at the start of August numbered fewer than 50.
Health officials say delta is as contagious as chicken pox. It's now the only one considered a "variant of concern" by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That threat level is the second-most serious classification, behind "variants of high consequence," of which there are none. All other variants in the U.S. are now in the "varients being monitored" category, the lowest threat level.
There have been no new cases in North Dakota over the past two weeks of any of the other five variants that have been confirmed in the state: alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu, according to the state.
"The simple explanation is that the delta variant is that much more infectious that other variants just are not able to compete," Kruger said. "The delta variant spreads that much more quickly."
North Dakota's state lab has identified 2,692 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.
There have been 219 hospitalizations and 25 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; about half of each are linked to delta.
Daily data
The Health Department reported 656 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 4,334 active cases. Burleigh County again led the state in active cases, with 913. Neighboring Morton County had 317.
No new virus-related deaths were reported Friday, for the first time in four days. There were 46 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in September, equaling the combined total for June, July and August, according to state data. The September deaths are the most since 76 in January. The most for any month is 500 last November. North Dakota's pandemic death toll is 1,611, with 319 in Burleigh-Morton.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, which has been steadily rising for three months, increased again, to 7.43%. The state target is a rate under 5%.
There have been 132,808 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 126,863 recoveries and 5,260 hospitalizations.
Booster shots
Custer Health in Mandan on Friday announced that it's providing booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC recommends booster doses for people who had their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago and are:
- 65 or older
- 18 or older with underlying medical conditions
- 18 or older and working or living in a high-risk setting
One COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been set for Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 2-5 p.m. Online registration is available at https://ph-custer-health.as.me/mandancovidclinics101321. COVID-19 vaccinations also are available during Custer Health’s influenza clinics in Morton, Mercer and Grant counties throughout October. Go to https://www.custerhealth.com/flu-clinic-schedules for details and to register. People wanting a COVID-19 vaccine may also contact any Custer Health office to schedule an appointment in that office.
“We are excited to be able to provide these booster doses for individuals who are at the most risk for hospitalization,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said in a statement. “Going into October last year, North Dakota experienced some of its highest COVID-19 activity, and this vaccine booster dose can help keep you safe this year."
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health announced earlier this week that it is providing Pfizer booster doses. The agency hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its 500 E. Front Ave. location each week. People can call 701-355-1540 to schedule an appointment for a booster dose, or go online at www.ndvax.org. Booster doses may be given at the same time as a flu shot.
The booster doses are different from a third round of vaccinations made available in August for certain people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients.
Only Pfizer vaccine recipients can get a booster dose. State health officials anticipate the federal government will issue guidance in the future for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. Data is not yet available to suggest that a person should mix vaccine brands.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.5% of eligible North Dakota adults and 30.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Renville and Towner, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
