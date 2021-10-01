Available North Dakota hospital beds keep dwindling as COVID-19 cases rise; delta presence increases

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 182 over the past week, to 1,297, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed cases at the start of August numbered fewer than 50.

Health officials say delta is as contagious as chicken pox. It's now the only one considered a "variant of concern" by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That threat level is the second-most serious classification, behind "variants of high consequence," of which there are none. All other variants in the U.S. are now in the "varients being monitored" category, the lowest threat level.

There have been no new cases in North Dakota over the past two weeks of any of the other five variants that have been confirmed in the state: alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu, according to the state.

"The simple explanation is that the delta variant is that much more infectious that other variants just are not able to compete," Kruger said. "The delta variant spreads that much more quickly."