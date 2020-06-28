At least 6 people in North Dakota sickened by contaminated salad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least six people in North Dakota have been sickened by bagged salad mixes contaminated by Cyclospora, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

“The cases in North Dakota are part of a larger outbreak occurring among Midwestern states,” epidemiologist Laura Cronquist said. “All six individuals consumed Marketside brand salad.”

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics, and most people respond quickly to treatment.

The illness is associated with the consumption of bagged salad mixes sold at Walmart, ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores. They have been recalled from stores in North Dakota and 11 other states.