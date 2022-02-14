At-home COVID-19 tests available for free in North Dakota; mass distribution set Tuesday at Capitol

North Dakota's Health Department is making more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 test kits available statewide for free, and public health agencies in Bismarck-Mandan have announced distribution events.

Meanwhile, active cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday dropped below 2,500 for the first time in six weeks, as the omicron variant wave continues to weaken.

The state used Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to buy the at-home test kits. FEMA recently announced $2 million in additional aid to the state to help cover the cost of testing and vaccination efforts.

“The at-home COVID-19 tests will further empower North Dakotans to make informed decisions about their health for work, social events and travel," State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said. "This will also allow a shift from relying on local public health as the primary resource for testing.”

Nearly 3.5 million COVID-19 tests have been processed in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Testing picked up in recent weeks after the onset of the highly contagious omicron, which caused a spike in cases culminating with a record 11,991 active cases reported Jan. 22. Reported tests had set a record three days earlier, at 17,237.

Two types of free home tests will be available beginning Tuesday -- Celltrion, which is authorized for people ages 14 and older, and iHealth, for people ages 2 and older. Flowfex tests, also for people ages 2 and older, are part of the state order but might not be immediately available in all areas, according to Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple.

To find pick-up sites, people can go to http://health.nd.gov/covidtesting and click on “test locations.” The table will be updated twice a week as more locations receive shipments. Test results do not need to be reported to the state.

Area distributions

Public health agencies in Burleigh, Morton, Emmons and Kidder counties all have announced distribution sites or events for the at-home test kits.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has scheduled a mass distribution event on Tuesday, in the northwest parking lot of the state Capitol. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last. Celltrion and iHealth will be available. Both have 2 tests per box. People may pick up enough test kits for everyone in their household. No identification, personal information or payment will be collected.

People are asked to enter the Capitol grounds off North Fourth Street, using the west entrance just to the south of Teton Avenue, on the northwest side of the grounds. Traffic flow will travel east and north into the Capitol grounds, loop through the northwest parking lot and leave via North Fourth Street from the exit just to the north of Teton Avenue.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health also will make kits available starting Wednesday at its 500 E. Front Ave. location in Bismarck, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed next Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Custer Health in Morton County will be conducting a walk-thru distribution event on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. or until supplies last at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Mandan, off The Strip. Celltrian, iHealth and Flowflex tests are listed, though Flowflex might not be immediately available. Flowflex has one test per box.

Custer Health also will begin providing at-home tests beginning Tuesday through its offices in Mandan, Carson and Beulah. People may pick up tests for their household; no ID is required.

The offices are at 403 Burlington St. SE in Mandan, 106 2nd Ave. NE in Carson, and 1101 3rd Ave. NW in Beulah. Custer Health offices will be closed next Monday for Presidents Day. The Mandan office typically is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People who want to pick up tests from the Beulah (701-873-4433) or Carson (701-622-3591) offices should call to set up a pick-up time.

“The availability of at-home tests is going to be critical for the communities we serve," Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said. "If you are a close contact, or if you are not feeling well, you can get test results very quickly to help make informed decisions on your next steps.”

For Kidder County District Health Unit details, go to https://www.facebook.com/KCDHU. For Emmons County Public Health, go to https://www.facebook.com/ECPH.gov. Both of those counties have Celltrian, iHealth and Flowflex tests.

Daily data

Active COVID-19 cases on Monday dropped to 2,318 statewide,with 467 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. Testing typically drops off over the weekend, but Monday's case total was a 35% drop from a week ago.

Three more virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,154. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change, at 292 and 140, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by two, to 321.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell for an 18th straight day, to 12.22%. The state target is less than 5%.

There were 120 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals. The most recent state data showed about 11% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 8.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 18 open general care beds and two available ICU beds. Sanford Health had eight available inpatient beds and one staffed ICU bed. All of those percentages and totals are the highest in weeks.

There have been 234,998 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 230,526 recoveries and 7,698 hospitalizations.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.4%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.6% of North Dakota adults and 19.7% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Divide, Sheridan and Griggs, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

