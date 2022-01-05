Apparent omicron surge in North Dakota gathers steam, begins to have impacts

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota approached 3,000 on Wednesday, nearly doubling from the start of the workweek, as state health officials reported nearly 1,500 newly confirmed cases and eight more coronavirus-related deaths.

Active virus cases in the state are up 81% from Monday. Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, told the Tribune on Tuesday that the surge is likely due to the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus, which has spread around the globe and surfaced in North Dakota as 2021 was ending. He said to expect a continued increase in cases.

The state's virus dashboard on Wednesday showed 1,489 new cases, and 2,942 active cases, with about one-fifth of both in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate jumped to 9.5% -- compared with 6.02% reported a week ago, and nearly double the state target of less than 5%.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser, said this week that many omicron infections are causing few or no symptoms, and that hospitalization numbers are more relevant than case numbers.

Wednesday's state dashboard showed 130 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, down one from Tuesday and relatively stable compared to the daily totals the past month.

"The rate of hospitalization with omicron is down -- it doesn't seem to be as serious, and not as many people are being hospitalized," Kruger told Prairie Public. "But if you cut your hospitalization rate in half, but your overall cases triple, that still adds more pressure to our health care system."

Available hospital beds in North Dakota remained scarce on Wednesday. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had one available staffed general care bed and two open ICU beds; Sanford Health had none listed in either category.

There have been 7,019 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic, which is now in its 23rd month, from 177,812 confirmed positives; 172,847 people are deemed by the state to have recovered from the disease.

North Dakota's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,023. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not increase Wednesday, at 281 and 131, respectively. Cass County, home to Fargo, leads the state with 289.

The spike in cases is beginning to have impacts in North Dakota.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa on Wednesday shut down tribal programs for the rest of the week, citing "a surge in COVID-19 positives." The shutdown doesn't apply to "essential" programs such as security and food distribution. Schools on the reservation have been closed until Jan. 18. Belcourt School Superintendent Michelle Thomas cited "a local public health crisis."

"There will be no virtual instruction, but rather an extended winter break," she said.

Active cases in Rolette County, home to the tribe's reservation, stood at 241 on Wednesday, fourth-highest in the state, despite the county's relatively low population. As a comparison, nearby Ward County, which is home to Minot and has nearly six times as many people as Rolette County, has 176 active virus cases.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Tuesday showed 63.8% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.8%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 43.1% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope and Burke, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

