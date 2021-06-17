Another COVID-19 death confirmed in North Dakota; active virus cases keep falling

North Dakota's Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 death for a third straight day, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,523.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total for Burleigh County on the state's virus dashboard increased by one Thursday, to 195, after also increasing by one on Wednesday. There have been another 101 virus-related deaths in neighboring Morton County.
State health officials confirmed 28 new virus cases from 2,631 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a positivity rate of 1.42%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Wednesday stood at 2.19%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,520 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 108,738 recoveries and 4,339 hospitalizations. Twenty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday, unchanged from the previous day.
Active virus cases statewide declined again slightly, to 259, with 61 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
About 612,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 90,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.2% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 12.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.