Another COVID-19 death confirmed in North Dakota; active virus cases keep falling

North Dakota health officials have confirmed another coronavirus-related death in the state.

Meanwhile, active cases both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties continue to decline, at 272 and 73, respectively.

The new death brings North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,521. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total for Burleigh-Morton on the state's virus dashboard remained unchanged Tuesday at 294.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State officials confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases from 1,301 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.5%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Monday stood at 2.6%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,473 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 108,680 recoveries and 4,330 hospitalizations. Twenty COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital on Tuesday, down two from the previous day.