Another Burleigh County resident with COVID-19 dies; active virus cases drop 3 straight days

Another Burleigh County resident with COVID-19 died over the weekend, the state Health Department reported Monday.
The man in his 80s died Saturday, a day after the state had reported the death of another Burleigh man in his 70s. They were the first reported deaths in the county since mid-March. The county's pandemic death toll is now 189, and the state's is 1,479. The Associated Press reported that the death count is 12th highest per capita nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Coronavirus testing typically drops off over the weekend. Health officials reported just 51 new cases from 1,118 tests handled Sunday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 6.01%.
The state's total of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 rose over the weekend to 105,805, with 103,322 recoveries and 4,047 hospitalizations. Thirty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, unchanged from Friday.
The AP reported there were 279 new virus cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
State data show that active cases of coronavirus have fallen three straight days both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 1,004 and 204, respectively.
About 505,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to nearly 269,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused while federal officials further research its safety.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.