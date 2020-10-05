Annual 'Recovery Reinvented' event set online Oct. 28

Media personality and addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky and New York Times bestselling author David Sheff will be featured speakers at this year's “Recovery Reinvented” event.
“We are thrilled to have two of the most influential advocates in the space of addiction and recovery sharing their insight at Recovery Reinvented,” first lady Kathryn Burgum said. “With the rising behavioral health challenges we are seeing during this pandemic, both Dr. Drew and David Sheff will provide much-needed knowledge, inspiration and hope for our expansive online audience.”
Recovery Reinvented is a daylong conference of speakers and awards championing recovery from addiction. Last year's event was held at the Bismarck Event Center in November, and this year's was to be Sept. 29 in Grand Forks. It's been moved to an online format on Oct. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be livestreamed on recoveryreinvented.com.
The free event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will give particular attention to innovations in virtual recovery support services and telehealth, the intersection between mental health and addiction, and recovery-friendly workplaces. To register, go to recoveryreinvented.com/2020/.
People can submit videos of themselves sharing their stories of addiction, recovery and how they have eliminated stigma amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos may be published on the Recovery Reinvented website, social media, newsletters and at the Recovery Reinvented event. To share a personal story of addiction and recovery amid the pandemic, go to recoveryreinvented.com/events/2020/#getinvolved.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created tremendous barriers for people in or seeking recovery, including increased isolation, stress and uncertainty,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Through these challenging times, it is important to lift up both the stories of struggle and the stories of hope."
Doug Burgum by executive order in January 2018 created the Office of Recovery Reinvented to "promote strategic and innovative efforts to eliminate the shame and stigma associated with the disease of addiction." The office is not an official state agency and receives no state funding, but it is related to Kathryn Burgum's cause of recovery from addiction. The office is funded by donations.
