Annual 'Recovery Reinvented' event set online Oct. 28

Media personality and addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky and New York Times bestselling author David Sheff will be featured speakers at this year's “Recovery Reinvented” event.

“We are thrilled to have two of the most influential advocates in the space of addiction and recovery sharing their insight at Recovery Reinvented,” first lady Kathryn Burgum said. “With the rising behavioral health challenges we are seeing during this pandemic, both Dr. Drew and David Sheff will provide much-needed knowledge, inspiration and hope for our expansive online audience.”

Recovery Reinvented is a daylong conference of speakers and awards championing recovery from addiction. Last year's event was held at the Bismarck Event Center in November, and this year's was to be Sept. 29 in Grand Forks. It's been moved to an online format on Oct. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be livestreamed on recoveryreinvented.com.