Annual Recovery Reinvented conference set this week in Grand Forks

State and national addiction experts will share insight on the theme of turning advocacy into action during the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented conference on Thursday.

The event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks aims to help end the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

Recovery from addiction is the main cause of North Dakota first Lady Kathryn Burgum, who publicly shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic. Her husband, Gov. Doug Burgum, by executive order in January 2018 created the Office of Recovery Reinvented to "promote strategic and innovative efforts to eliminate the shame and stigma associated with the disease of addiction." The office funded by donations is not an official state agency and receives no state money, but it is related to Kathryn Burgum's cause.

“National and local thought leaders at this year’s Recovery Reinvented will bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas for how we can build and support strong communities of recovery,” she said in a statement. “This year, like every year, we will continue to lift up courageous, inspiring stories of recovery from those with lived experience that provide the hope that people can and do recover from this disease.”

Scheduled speakers include:

Bismarck native Bruce Perry, principal of the Neurosequential Network, senior fellow of The ChildTrauma Academy and an adjunct professor at Northwestern University in Chicago and at La Trobe University in Australia.

Carrie Steinseifer-Bates, outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming.

Philip Rutherford, chief operating officer for Faces & Voices of Recovery.

Teliea Baker, director of The Door Recovery Lodge in New Town.

North Dakotans also will share personal stories of recovery during live, onstage recordings for the Recovery Elevator Podcast, a national platform that helps listeners address their addiction challenges.

The event also includes a Recovery Resources Expo and awards presentations.

“Recovery Reinvented is needed more now than ever, with substance abuse and drug overdose deaths having increased substantially during the (coronavirus) pandemic,” Gov. Burgum said.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information go to recoveryreinvented.com/2022/. Registrants will be asked to indicate whether they plan to attend in-person or virtually.