 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alzheimer’s Foundation hosts virtual educational conference
0 comments

Alzheimer’s Foundation hosts virtual educational conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for North Dakota residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The virtual conference, which is free, will allow participants to learn from health, caregiving and legal experts.

Guest speaker Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” is expected to share how his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis impacted his family. Other topics include estate planning after a dementia diagnosis and preventing caregiver burnout.

To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News