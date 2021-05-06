Alzheimer’s Foundation hosts virtual educational conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for North Dakota residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The virtual conference, which is free, will allow participants to learn from health, caregiving and legal experts.

Guest speaker Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” is expected to share how his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis impacted his family. Other topics include estate planning after a dementia diagnosis and preventing caregiver burnout.

To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

