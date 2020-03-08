Addiction treatment access poised to expand in North Dakota

Pamela Sagness, director of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division, said the medication units and voucher expansions work hand in hand as part of the department's "behavioral health strategy" that was put before the 2019 Legislature.

"They really are focused around getting services closer to home, community-based services and services to more people," she said.

North Dakota had 68 drug overdose deaths in 2017, down from 77 in 2016. Data for 2018 and 2019 are not yet available.

Medication units

Two priorities come in opening a medication unit: community readiness and financial support, according to Heartview Foundation Executive Director Kurt Snyder.

Heartview wouldn't open a medication unit without first engaging a community about providing the service, he said. It also would need partners, which could be clinics, health care agencies or the Indian Health Service. Heartview already works with some of those entities, he said.

The private nonprofit has about 150 patients in its opioid treatment program, including some people incarcerated in state prison facilities in Bismarck and New England, he said. Heartview serves patients from Dickinson, which Snyder said is "a natural fit for us."