Active virus cases top 3,000 in North Dakota for first time since last year

North Dakota topped 3,000 active coronavirus cases Friday for the first time since December 2020 as another 635 residents tested positive.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by three to 114 statewide, according to North Dakota's coronavirus dashboard. The state's virus death toll remained unchanged Friday at 1,571.
The new cases stem from 10,155 tests processed Thursday for a 14-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.57% as calculated by the state. Burleigh County had 526 active cases and Morton County had 138. There were 3,093 active cases statewide.
Active cases, the posivity rate and hospitalizations have climbed since early July as the more contagious delta variant spreads across North Dakota.
Health officials are concerned about hospital capacity and say the vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. A database showed there were 14 available intensive care unit beds statewide Friday and 172 non-ICU beds.
More than 700,000 doses of vaccinations have been administered in North Dakota, and 51.6% of adults are considered fully vaccinated. The state's vaccine dashboard shows that 26.7% of adolescents aged 12-18 have been vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
