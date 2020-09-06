Active virus cases set record 3 days straight in North Dakota, 1 new death reported Sunday

A Sioux County man with COVID-19 has died, and the state has set an active case record three days in a row, according to data the North Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday.
The man was in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to the state. He was the 156th person to die with the disease in North Dakota.
Active cases rose to 2,653, with 455 in Burleigh County and 142 in Morton County.
The state reported 299 new coronavirus cases Sunday, with the highest number, 78, in Burleigh County. Other counties with a significant number of new cases include Stutsman at 49, Cass at 45 and Grand Forks at 31. Morton County has eight new cases.
The new cases stem from 4,759 tests processed in labs Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 13,632 North Dakotans have tested positive.
The number of state residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by three to 64.
Another 137 people have recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries to 10,821.
Eight North Dakota counties including Burleigh and Morton are in the yellow or "moderate" risk level; 13 are in the blue or "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
