Active virus cases, hospitalizations fall in North Dakota; 2 deaths reported

Active coronavirus cases fell Tuesday in North Dakota, along with hospitalizations.

The Department of Health reported that active cases dropped by 31 to 734 statewide.

Ninety-nine more North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19 for a daily positivity rate of 3.48% as calculated by the state. Since the pandemic began, 98,175 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The new cases reported Tuesday include 11 in Burleigh County and two in Morton County.

The cases stem from 3,403 tests of North Dakota residents processed in labs Monday.

Hospitalizations dropped by three to 37, according to the health department.

Two more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19: a woman in her 80s from Cass County and a woman in her 90s from Ward County.

The state's pandemic death toll is 1,427. Health officials said Tuesday that two previously reported deaths from Cass County and one from Golden Valley County were incorrectly reported due to a software problem and removed from the total.