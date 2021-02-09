Active virus cases, hospitalizations fall in North Dakota; 2 deaths reported

Active coronavirus cases fell Tuesday in North Dakota, along with hospitalizations.
The Department of Health reported that active cases dropped by 31 to 734 statewide.
Ninety-nine more North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19 for a daily positivity rate of 3.48% as calculated by the state. Since the pandemic began, 98,175 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The new cases reported Tuesday include 11 in Burleigh County and two in Morton County.
The cases stem from 3,403 tests of North Dakota residents processed in labs Monday.
Hospitalizations dropped by three to 37, according to the health department.
Two more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19: a woman in her 80s from Cass County and a woman in her 90s from Ward County.
The state's pandemic death toll is 1,427. Health officials said Tuesday that two previously reported deaths from Cass County and one from Golden Valley County were incorrectly reported due to a software problem and removed from the total.
The latest vaccine data shows that 87,401 residents have received at least one dose, and 137,470 doses total have been administered. Statewide, 5.4% of residents have received two doses.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
