Active virus cases fall to 1,700 in North Dakota; 6 deaths reported

Active coronavirus cases in North Dakota dropped by 177 to 1,701 Tuesday, continuing a downward trajectory since they peaked at more than 11,000 in mid-November.

The figures from the North Dakota Department of Health show that another 294 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for a daily positivity rate of 12.7% as calculated by the state. The cases stem from 1,530 tests processed Monday, a low figure relative to daily testing numbers in months past.

Twenty-one of the new cases were in Burleigh County, and 11 were in Morton County.

Six more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 1,276. The deaths reported Tuesday include people in their 50s through 80s from Bottineau, Cass, Rolette, Ward and Williams counties.

Coronavirus hospitalizations rose by seven to 115, according to Tuesday's data. Statewide, there were 38 staffed intensive care unit beds and 359 non-ICU beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two ICU and two non-ICU beds available, and CHI St. Alexius Health had one ICU bed and 14 non-ICU beds.

Across North Dakota, 14,354 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered, according to state data. Of those, 58% have been Pfizer shots and the rest Moderna. Vaccinations began Dec. 14.