Active virus cases fall to 1,700 in North Dakota; 6 deaths reported

Active coronavirus cases in North Dakota dropped by 177 to 1,701 Tuesday, continuing a downward trajectory since they peaked at more than 11,000 in mid-November.
The figures from the North Dakota Department of Health show that another 294 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for a daily positivity rate of 12.7% as calculated by the state. The cases stem from 1,530 tests processed Monday, a low figure relative to daily testing numbers in months past.
Twenty-one of the new cases were in Burleigh County, and 11 were in Morton County.
Six more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 1,276. The deaths reported Tuesday include people in their 50s through 80s from Bottineau, Cass, Rolette, Ward and Williams counties.
Coronavirus hospitalizations rose by seven to 115, according to Tuesday's data. Statewide, there were 38 staffed intensive care unit beds and 359 non-ICU beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two ICU and two non-ICU beds available, and CHI St. Alexius Health had one ICU bed and 14 non-ICU beds.
Across North Dakota, 14,354 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered, according to state data. Of those, 58% have been Pfizer shots and the rest Moderna. Vaccinations began Dec. 14.
The state has received 29,400 doses of vaccines so far in December.
The virus has infected 91,829 North Dakotans since the start of the pandemic. More than 1.3 million tests have been administered in the state.
Free rapid testing is available in Bismarck from 3-7 p.m. in the Gateway Mall near the Galleria area through Thursday.
Test results are available in 15 minutes by text-message or email notification. Online registration is available at testreg.nd.gov.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
