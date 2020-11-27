Active virus cases drop for fifth straight day in North Dakota; hospitalizations climb to 309

Active cases of COVID-19 fell for a fifth straight day in North Dakota on Friday, while hospitalizations climbed by seven to 309.

Statewide, 8,226 residents had active coronavirus cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The number reflects a drop of 2,000 active cases since the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, seven more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, including residents in their 50s, 80s and 90s from Cass, Foster, Stutsman and Walsh counties.

Hospitals across the state had 17 staffed intensive care unit beds and 262 non-ICU beds available as of Friday morning, according to a state database.

The health department reported 797 new virus cases Friday, including 81 in Burleigh County and 25 in Morton County. Other counties with a significant number include Grand Forks at 123, Cass at 122 and Ward at 94.

The cases stem from 7,951 tests processed in labs Thursday, for a daily positivity rate of 10.9% as calculated by the state.

More than 10% of North Dakotans have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. The first case was reported in the state in March, and the health department has reported 77,232 cases total. That represents 10.2% of the population.