Active virus cases continue to fall in North Dakota as recoveries climb
As training nears completion for two large coronavirus testing machines located at North Dakota Microbiology Lab in Bismarck, the state will be able to amp up an additional 2,000 tests of patient samples. 

North Dakota's Department of Health on Monday reported another drop in active coronavirus cases, continuing a weeklong trend.

New cases on Monday totaled 48, including 40 in Cass County, home to Fargo and a hot spot for the virus in the state. Grand Forks County had two new cases. Diagnosed coronavirus cases in North Dakota total 2,625. There are 486 active cases.

Barnes, Burleigh, Ransom, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties each had one new case.

Of its 129 diagnosed cases, Burleigh County has 27 active cases and no deaths. Neighboring Morton County has had 60 cases -- 16 of which are active -- and two deaths.

Coronavirus in North Dakota

More than 2,000 people have recovered in the state, including 119 reported on Monday. Sixty-one people have died with the virus in North Dakota, including 50 in Cass County.

Thirty-five people remain hospitalized of 169 total.

State and private labs have completed 97,111 tests of 73,301 people. Monday's results are from 2,378 tests, including 1,261 new people. 

North Dakota 'on task' to meet mounting coronavirus testing goals

Gov. Doug Burgum and health officials this spring set a goal of administering and reporting results of 4,000 tests per day in May and 6,000 tests per day in June.

The single-day high of test results is 3,041 on Saturday.

Two new testing machines were set to be tested for accuracy on Monday to increase capacity by 2,000 tests a day. 

North Dakota as of Sunday was the No. 3 state in the nation for testing per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

