Active COVID cases fall, no new deaths reported

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state fell by 13 to a new total of 314, the North Dakota Health Department reported Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported by the department on Tuesday. The state’s death toll since the pandemic started remained at 1,516.
Four of the 21 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 are in intensive care. Since the start of the pandemic last spring, 4,312 North Dakotans have been hospitalized with the disease.
The state’s positivity rate was down slightly overnight, moving from 3.93% on Monday to 3.49% Tuesday. The department processed 1,496 tests in that time frame. Forty new positive tests were confirmed, and the department listed 51 new recoveries on Tuesday. A total of 110,254 North Dakotans have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Recoveries stand at 108,424.
Burleigh and Morton counties reported 87 active case, down from 95 on Monday. Burleigh reported seven new positive cases and Morton one in the last day.
The department reported 600,443 doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state. About 46% of the state’s residents – 276,685 people – are considered up to date on vaccine coverage. In Burleigh County, 68,838 doses have been administered. Morton County’s total is 19,822. About 8.6% of 12 to 18-year-olds are up to date on vaccine coverage. Shots for that age group became available recently.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
