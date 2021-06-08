Active COVID cases fall, no new deaths reported

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state fell by 13 to a new total of 314, the North Dakota Health Department reported Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported by the department on Tuesday. The state’s death toll since the pandemic started remained at 1,516.

Four of the 21 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 are in intensive care. Since the start of the pandemic last spring, 4,312 North Dakotans have been hospitalized with the disease.

The state’s positivity rate was down slightly overnight, moving from 3.93% on Monday to 3.49% Tuesday. The department processed 1,496 tests in that time frame. Forty new positive tests were confirmed, and the department listed 51 new recoveries on Tuesday. A total of 110,254 North Dakotans have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Recoveries stand at 108,424.

Burleigh and Morton counties reported 87 active case, down from 95 on Monday. Burleigh reported seven new positive cases and Morton one in the last day.