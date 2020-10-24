Active COVID cases fall by 53, state reports 8 new deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota fell by 53 on Saturday, a day after that statistic reached a new high of 6,363, according to the state Department of Health.

The department also reported eight COVID-related deaths in the last day, putting the state’s total at 448. Five of those deaths were in Ward County and included two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s. A Grand Forks County man in his 60s, a Pierce County man in his 70s, and a Williams County man in his 60s were the other fatalities.

A total of 936 positive results came from 7,763 tests completed in the last day. Of those, 164 were in Burleigh County, 121 were in Cass, 142 were in Grand Forks County, 117 were in Ward and 50 were in Morton County. A total of 807,053 test have been completed since mid-March with 36,874 positive results, the department said.

Cass County leads the state in active cases with 1,165, according to the department’s website. Burleigh County has 1,037, Grand Forks 720, Ward 659 and Morton 333.