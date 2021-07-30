Active COVID-19 cases up steeply this week in North Dakota; Burleigh has another death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eleven COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital in the state on Friday, down from 18 just two days earlier. But state health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus to get a shot, to help stem another pandemic spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Adult vaccinations in North Dakota began to plateau two months ago. The state's vaccine dashboard on Friday showed 49.4% of eligible adults are considered fully vaccinated. That's up only about 3% from two weeks ago. And health officials consider 70% to be the minimum needed for herd immunity.

COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country as the delta variant spreads, accounting for most new cases. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results.