Active COVID-19 cases up sharply in Burleigh-Morton counties; 1 new death statewide

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck-Mandan region have nearly doubled since the start of the week.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 62 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, up from 32 on Sunday. Burleigh leads the state, with 48. Active cases statewide increased for a third straight day, to 212.

The levels are well below pandemic highs, but state officials are cautioning that the new fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus could be leading to increased infection rates. They're urging state residents who aren't vaccinated to get a shot, to stem sharp rises in cases that some other states are experiencing. Less than half of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated.

The Health Department confirmed 26 new virus cases on Wednesday, from 1,930 tests processed Tuesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.39%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.8%, in the target range of less than 5%.

