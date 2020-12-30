Active COVID-19 cases up; 2 Burleigh County deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota increased Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of active cases is now 1,821, which is up 120 from the day before.
Burleigh County accounted for 35 of the new cases, Cass County had 72, Grand Forks County had 20, Morton County had 15 and Ward County had 24.
Six more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, including a man and a woman, both in their 80s, from Burleigh County. A Ward County man in his 60s, a Logan County woman in her 90s and two Ward County women, one in her 60s and one in her 100s, also died. Since the pandemic began, 1,282 people have died with COVID-19. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 89,099, which is an increase of 219 people from Tuesday.
The Department of Health is now including rapid antigen tests in its total test numbers and daily positivity rate calculation.
The department reported 8,944 tests Wednesday, and 1,343,600 tests have been completed during the pandemic. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 4.74%.
Free rapid testing is available in Bismarck from 3-7 p.m. in the Gateway Mall near the Galleria area through Thursday.
Updated information on the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered was not immediately available.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
