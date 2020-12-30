Active COVID-19 cases up; 2 Burleigh County deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota increased Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of active cases is now 1,821, which is up 120 from the day before.

Burleigh County accounted for 35 of the new cases, Cass County had 72, Grand Forks County had 20, Morton County had 15 and Ward County had 24.

Six more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, including a man and a woman, both in their 80s, from Burleigh County. A Ward County man in his 60s, a Logan County woman in her 90s and two Ward County women, one in her 60s and one in her 100s, also died. Since the pandemic began, 1,282 people have died with COVID-19. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 89,099, which is an increase of 219 people from Tuesday.

The Department of Health is now including rapid antigen tests in its total test numbers and daily positivity rate calculation.

The department reported 8,944 tests Wednesday, and 1,343,600 tests have been completed during the pandemic. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 4.74%.

Free rapid testing is available in Bismarck from 3-7 p.m. in the Gateway Mall near the Galleria area through Thursday.